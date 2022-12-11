Terra Classic 1-Day Volume Reaches $52.16 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $52.16 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009619 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025324 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005822 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003049 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000798 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008013 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000056 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,995,163,788 coins and its circulating supply is 5,985,073,024,394 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
