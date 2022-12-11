Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) PT Lowered to €7.45 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.55 ($7.95) to €7.45 ($7.84) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TEZNY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.95) to €6.70 ($7.05) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.95) to €6.40 ($6.74) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

TEZNY opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

