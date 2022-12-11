Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.