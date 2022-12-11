Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,597 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $312.22 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $204.11 and a 52 week high of $324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

