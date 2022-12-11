Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $57,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $330.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $675.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

