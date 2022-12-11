Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up 1.5% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $148.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

