Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $182.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -927.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

