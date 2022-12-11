Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 560 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

