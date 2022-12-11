Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $544.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $486.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.21.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.90% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.