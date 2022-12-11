Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. Tantech has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $154.70.

Get Tantech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tantech by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.