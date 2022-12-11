T-mac DAO (TMG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $252.92 Million

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $252.92 million and approximately $987,430.52 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One T-mac DAO token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002047 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $932.24 or 0.05447488 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00510601 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.32 or 0.30253337 BTC.
T-mac DAO Token Profile
T-mac DAO launched on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.
Buying and Selling T-mac DAO
