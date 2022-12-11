Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after acquiring an additional 603,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,092,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $70.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

