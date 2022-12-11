Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €117.00 ($123.16) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €105.10 ($110.63) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($77.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €104.93.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

