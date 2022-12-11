Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83-$2.83 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.59 billion-$32.59 billion.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $136.18 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $110.39 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $1.54. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.