Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.52 billion-$10.52 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Down 0.2 %
STBFY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 86,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.65.
