Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.52 billion-$10.52 billion.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Down 0.2 %

STBFY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 86,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.