Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for about 2.5% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sun Communities worth $42,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

