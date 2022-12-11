Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 481,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 1.3 %

SYK opened at $244.63 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.11 and its 200-day moving average is $215.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.56.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

