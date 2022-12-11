Streakk (STKK) 1-Day Volume Hits $259,628.06

Streakk (STKK) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Streakk has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $1.54 billion and $259,628.06 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for approximately $154.11 or 0.00901441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 166.41600682 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $249,149.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

