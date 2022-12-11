STP (STPT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.74 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. STP has a market cap of $55.11 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012320 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021011 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00239577 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003691 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0320596 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $13,467,267.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.