StockNews.com Upgrades Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Broadwind to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.91. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 14.4% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

