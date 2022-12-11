StockNews.com Upgrades Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Broadwind to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Broadwind Stock Performance
Shares of BWEN stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.91. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.
About Broadwind
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
