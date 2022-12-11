StockNews.com Lowers H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HSBC cut their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.97.

HTHT opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. H World Group has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in H World Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in H World Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

