StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.78. Trevena has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

About Trevena

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 72.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.