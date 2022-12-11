StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Trevena Price Performance
Shares of Trevena stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.78. Trevena has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.
Institutional Trading of Trevena
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Further Reading
