StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

DXYN opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

