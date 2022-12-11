StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $47.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

