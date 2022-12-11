StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Mannatech stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

