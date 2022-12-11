StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $355.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $216,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Featured Stories

