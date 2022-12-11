StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

