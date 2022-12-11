StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZW Data Action Technologies (CNET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.