StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 366.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

