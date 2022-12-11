StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Up 0.7 %

Eltek stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -1.42. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $4.69.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.