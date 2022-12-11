Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Acquired by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,417 shares during the period. Stellantis makes up approximately 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Stellantis by 1,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 1,165.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLA. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Stellantis Trading Down 2.7 %

Stellantis Company Profile

STLA opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.