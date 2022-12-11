Starname (IOV) Price Hits $0.0053

Starname (IOV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Starname has a total market cap of $510,871.12 and approximately $4,940.04 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starname has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Starname coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05436027 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00507150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.62 or 0.30046047 BTC.

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

