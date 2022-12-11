Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CXM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.22.

NYSE:CXM opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $457,439. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

