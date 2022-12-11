Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of SPPI opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.02. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

