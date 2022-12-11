SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Increased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1,086.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,494 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 439,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,205,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $52.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

