SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s 7th Largest Position

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.5% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.33.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

