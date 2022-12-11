SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,046,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after buying an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,144,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.11 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98.

