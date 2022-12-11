SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27-$2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.43 billion.

Shares of SPTN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPTN. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

