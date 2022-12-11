Soundwatch Capital LLC Sells 3,320 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Soundwatch Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VV opened at $179.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

