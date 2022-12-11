Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Softchoice from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Softchoice Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Softchoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softchoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.