Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Craig Hallum

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SWBI. TheStreet lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $31,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,110.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $31,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,110.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $41,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,073.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Stories

