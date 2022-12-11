SKALE Network Price Hits $0.0257 (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $103.79 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,039,352,671 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

