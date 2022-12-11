Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE SIG opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

