Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Signature Bank to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.29.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $113.45 and a 12 month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Marin lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.