Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $53.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04 and a beta of -0.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

