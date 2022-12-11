Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $55.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sensata Technologies Stock Performance
Sensata Technologies stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45.
Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.
