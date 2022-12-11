Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $55.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 56.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after buying an additional 393,486 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth $63,604,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,293,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121,225 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

