Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMFR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sema4 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Sema4 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. Sema4 has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $5.68.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sema4 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,898,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sema4 by 30.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Sema4 by 13.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Sema4 by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sema4 by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter.
Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.
