Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49.17 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $49.17 million and $2.01 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00011823 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00047206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021048 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00240657 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00209387 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $527,496.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.