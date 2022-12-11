Secret Price Up 74.4% This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 74.4% higher against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $26.52 million and $10,435.57 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00913684 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13,314.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

