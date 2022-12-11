Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director John William Sabine Sells 17,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Director John William Sabine sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total transaction of C$284,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,800.

SEA traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.59. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.83 and a 12 month high of C$28.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

